Review – Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld – A Hero’s Awakening

Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld – Shannon and Dean Hale, Writers. Asiah Fulmore, Artist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: It’s a big week for DC graphic novels, with them releasing a pair of all-ages originals. This one, from the writing team behind Diana, Princess of the Amazons, is the closest the company has come to one of the most enduring genres of all-ages entertainment—fairy tales. Amethyst was always a fan favorite for those looking for a more fantastical take on superheroes, and this graphic novel doubles down on those strengths.

When we first meet Princess Amaya of House Amethyst, she’s a nine-year-old hellion who relentlessly pranks the castle staff with the help of her little brother Quartz. After one of her antics ruins a potential alliance with House Topaz, she’s grounded—but not to the castle, which rarely has any effect. Her parents send her and Castle Magician/part-time nanny Citrine to the worst place imaginable—Earth—so that Amaya will learn what it’s like to live without magic for a week and learn to appreciate her powers more.

Then, something goes wrong. At first Amaya struggles to fit in on Earth, but keeps reassuring herself that it’ll only be a week. And then it’s three years later, she’s fallen into a routine, and she doesn’t seem to remember anything about Gemworld. Something’s obviously gone hinky, possibly tied to some glitches in the magic that happened when they arrived on Earth. But Amaya’s built a new life on Earth, including a best friend named Autumn and a regular seat in detention—usually from picking fights with bullies.

Of course, this quiet life isn’t going to last, and soon enough a portal opens and out comes the now-grown heir of the House of Topaz. This bookish young warrior has been looking for the lost princess for years and is finally ready to bring her home—but through a mix-up, Autumn winds up coming too, and the unlikely trio finds themselves in a Gemworld that looks very different from the one that was left behind. Not only have years passed, but the world has been ravaged by a mysterious and seemingly indestructible thing known as the Flaw—and Amaya’s family is nowhere to be seen.

One thing that I find interesting about this book is that it’s a coming-of-age heroic journey that seems more concerned with character development than it is with defeating evil. The Flaw is an impressive foe, but it’s not really a villain per se and the truth behind its origins is fairly obvious to those who are paying attention. Lord Opal is an imposing figure and one with a plan that has to be stopped, but his worst quality is a lack of imagination and belief, and he’s certainly not the villainous Dark Opal from the most famous Amethyst tales.

Instead, much of this story is about Amaya not only finding her inner hero but realizing what truly makes a hero. She’s not a bad person at the start of this book, but like many kids, she doesn’t quite realize the impact her actions have on others. And as she grows, so do her friends. Autumn realizes that she can’t run from the struggles she’s dealing with at home, while Topaz gets the chance to be a kid instead of a perfect heir. Despite the fantasy setting, they all feel real in a way superheroes rarely do.

Much like their previous graphic novel, the Hales have managed to take a fantastical story and give it a very human core. It could be the start of a franchise, but it also works brilliantly as a stand-alone tale. It’s another big win for DC’s OGN line.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

