Review- ′Norse Mythology II, Issues # 5 & 6′: Apples and a Wedding

Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Mark Buckingham Letterer: Galen Showman Colorist: Lovern Kindzierski Cover Artist: P. Craig Russell

Norse Mythology II, Issue # 5: The apples of immortality are as old as our awareness of them. In Nordic sagas, it is Idunn, the wife of the god of poetry, who is in charge of keeping them.

Now, when Thor, Loki, and Hoenir come across a giant eagle, they must set out to obtain these apples.

Is this a wise move? The eagle is forcing Loki′s hand, but we must admit that Loki is highly prone to doing stupid stuff…

Soon we will find out that the giant eagle is, in fact, a giant in disguise: Thiazi.

He wants Idunn and her apples to come to his castle. In this way, the gods will age and his daughter, Skadi, will have someone to talk to.

When Loki is forced to repair the harm he has done, Thiazi will meet his fate.

However, the price to pay for blood spilt was very high on those days… and Skadi comes to ask for it.

′Norse Mythology II, Issue # 5′ is on sale since October 13, 2021

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: October 13, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Ongoing

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00818 0 00511

Norse Mythology II, Issue # 6 As Skadi faces the gods, demanding vengeance or compensation, a hasty agreement is met: someone must marry her to pay for her father′s blood. (Do not ask for logic on this tales, fairy tales are devoid of logic).

And so they made Skaldi choose her husband by the shape of his feet, and Loki had to make her laugh on her wedding night; which he did, to great success and much roaring of everyone involved. And this short story ended.

Next, we start the story of Frey, brother of Freya, one of the Asgardian gods, and her maddening love for the giantess Gerd.

This man had what in Nordic sagas pass as a golden Bachelor′s life: he had a golden steed, a mighty ship, a great sword, many servants and a light castle. You know, like the Sexiest God Alive. But his heart was empty.

Now that he is pinning for a giantess, what can he do? How can he prove he is worthy of her love? Should he give up one of his treasures, like the sword that is prophesied will save him during Ragnarök?

Read on to find out…

′Norse Mythology II, Issue # 6′ is on sale since November 17, 2021

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: November 17 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Ongoing

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00818 0 00611

Featured image by Mark Buckingham, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

