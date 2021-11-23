New Stuff From Oot ‘n Oots, Claudia Robin Gunn, and BIRDIE

Have you ever wanted to frolic in the forest whilst singing about the importance of treating others fairly? This “do unto others” attitude is embodied in the song (and new video) from the pride of Canada, the Oot ‘n Oots. “The Golden Rule” comes from their recent collection, Ponderosa Bunchgrass and the Golden Rule and features the entire band (the Cipes family) surrounded by lush, sepia-toned greenery. The CD heralds back to the mellow-minded ’60s tones of Donovan (with a hint of the Byrds thrown in). “The Golden Rule” is a stylistic combination of modern and throwback fun, as you can see by their video:

Traveling in another direction, New Zealand children’s recording artist Claudia Robin Gunn has posted a new video for her gentle, winsome song, “Kids In Autumn.” The tune springs from her recent collection that features a little blue penguin as his family segues from season to season. Assisted by animator Katrina Maree, Claudia and Little Wild Music deliver original children’s material that native New Zealanders can enjoy, while also being exported to the rest of the world. Here’s the video:

California musicians Teresa Gasca-Burk and Gary Burk started playing in a rock band together more than 20 years ago. As they started families, they regrouped to write and perform children’s music as BIRDIE, recording their first CD in 2003. They’ve come out of the pandemic with several new songs, including “Come Out And Play” and “You’re Awesome,” which features a singalong chorus that dares you not to participate, especially on a long car ride. The duo promotes “positive fun” for a complete family experience and has released a new CD, I CHOOSE HAPPY. Find the music of BIRDIE on their website, Spotify, and Apple Music. Here is the band doing a live performance of their song, “Rainbow”:

