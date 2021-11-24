Work on Your Glutes While You Work on Your Taxes With the FlexiSpot Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair

In addition to standing desks like the one I reviewed earlier this year, FlexiSpot makes a number of fitness items including the Sit2Go 2-in-1 Fitness Chair. This is a hybrid desk chair and fitness bike, and comes in two varieties: The Sit2Go, which comes only in white, and the Sit2Go Pro, which comes in either black and white. The main difference between the two models other than color, is that the Pro has a seat that not only adjusts up and down, but can be moved forward and back. FlexiSpot sent me the Sit2Go Pro for this review.

The Sit2Go comes well-packed in a single box. When my unit arrived, the box had a huge dent in one side. Thankfully, upon opening and checking the contents, all of the components were well-protected in foam, and the only damage was to the shipping box itself.

Assembling the Sit2Go Pro

As you can see, there aren’t a lot of parts to put together. The main body of the Sit2Gocomes pre-assembled. You just pull out the chair legs from underneath the body, and lock them into place.

Both the legs and the pedals are labeled with “L” and “R” stickers, to help with assembly. However, this brought up the first of my frustrations with assembly: the stickers do not easily peel off the surface of the Sit2Go. This is not an unsolvable problem, but it will take some patience and some Goo Gone Goo & Adhesive Remover to get them off.

The second frustration that I had with assembly was in attaching the seat to its mount. For some cruel reason, the engineers that designed the Sit2Go put one of the bolt seatings between the seat and the lever for raising and lowering the seat. This makes it very difficult to get the bolt seated by hand or by using the included screwdriver/hexkey combo tool. It took me several minutes, some sweat, and some cursing to finally get that single bolt attached.

The final bit of assembly is screwing the seat back onto the mount. I tried using the combo screwdriver/hexkey tool, but gave up almost immediately and just grabbed a Phillips screwdriver to speed things along.

But, after getting over those bumps, the Sit2Go was assembled, and it was time to test it out.

Using the Sit2Go Pro

The Sit2Go is quite comfortable, with a good, sturdy seat and a mesh back to keep you cool while working out(or even just sitting on a warmer day). The seat height is quite adjustable, so you can get the optimum height for either sitting at a desk or for biking. I definitely appreciated that I had the Sit2Go Pro, as being able to adjust how far forward or back I wanted the seat allowed me to find the absolute best position for bicycling.

When using the Sit2Go Pro for exercise, there’s a simple mechanical dial for adjusting the resistance. The LCD display can be switched at the press of a button to alternately show exercise time, speed, distance, calories, and other parameters. The display is powered by 2 AA batteries. Unfortunately, the instructions are unclear of how to actually access the battery compartment. After some careful trial and error, I found that the entire display pops off of the body of the Sit2Go, with the battery compartment at the underside of the display.

Bicycling on the Sit2Go is smooth and quiet. With the seat positioned properly, I found it just as comfortable as using a high-end exercise bike at the gym. And despite the fact that the Sit2Go is on caster wheels, the chair stayed stationary, no matter how vigorously I biked.

The Sit2Go pairs well with a standing desk, as you can adjust the height of the desk to go along with optimal bicycling height. However, I found one additional issue: If I adjusted both the bike to optimal height for bicycling, and the desk to the optimal height for working while seated at that height, then my knees would hit the bottom of the desk when I tried to exercise. This may not be a problem for everyone, but it certainly was for me. However, I could raise the desk higher and get some casual work done while bicycling, or simply pull away from the desk and focus solely on exercise for a period.

The Sit2Go Pro is a well-made product that is comfortable to use both for working and for working out. I did have some frustrations during assembly, but these were surmountable. If you are tight on space, or are tired of making excuses to not exercise, then a hybrid chair like the Sit2Go is a great choice for your office. I personally would go with the Pro model, which is usually more expensive than the standard Sit2Go but can currently be had for $299 with a clippable $100 off coupon at Amazon. Or, you can currently get the regular Sit2Go on sale at FlexiSpot for $279.

And speaking of sales, FlexiSpot will have several items on sale for Black Friday from November 26-29. There will be discounts as high as 38.89%, as with their EN1 Standing desk. Additionally, on November 28th only, head over to the FlexiSpot store on Amazon for 30% savings on all of their products. So, if you’ve been eyeing a standing desk, or are interested in the Sit2Go, now is the perfect time to pick one up.

Note: FlexiSpot sent me a Sit2Go Pro for evaluation, but had no input into this review. And as an Amazon affiliate, I may earn a small commission from purchases made on that site.

