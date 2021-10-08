Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 8, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 8, 2021.

Gaming News

PAX Unplugged, which will take place in Philadelphia December 10-12, will be opening registration “soon.” Those interested in attending should watch the website to see when tickets go on sale. All attendees will need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated and wear a mask at all times.

Star Trek Adventures, the RPG from Modiphius, has added a sourcebook to tie in with Star Trek Year 5, the comic series from IDW.

WizKids has announced Detective Rummy, a card game based on the classic Mystery Rummy series. Players have to solve seven different cases in a noir setting. No specific release date has been set.

WizKids will also be releasing Squid Inc., a game of corporate politics, next spring. The game has players hire employees and then use them to get promotions or sabotage their opponents.

After a successful Kickstarter last year, the cooperative card game Tranquility is coming to retail outlets this month. Lucky Duck Games will be releasing the title, in which players work together to fill the sea with islands and guide their ship back home. However, fitting its title, the game must be played in complete silence. Tranquility will retail for $14.99.

Classic family pirate-themed game Jamaica is getting a new release from Space Cowboy and parent company Asmodee. The new edition will feature a “square box” and a lower price point. However, at this point, it does not appear as though the game will address the white-washing of its Caribbean setting, despite the amount of attention that many in the community, including James Perez from the YouTube channel Shelf Stories, who correctly points out that Asmodee issued a statement last year in support of Black Live Matter, but has yet to do much to implement changes in the depictions of minorities in its games.

Leder Games will once again be teaming with designer Cole Wehrle to create Arcs: Collapse and Conflict in the Void, a story-driven sci-fi title. Wehrle, the designer of previous Leder titles Root and Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile, said in a Twitter thread that Arcs was largely developed from unused ideas from Oath.

Asmodee’s Giochi Uniti banner will release a “definitive” version of Kingsburg, the medieval city-building game, in November. The game was originally published in the US by Elfinwerks, then re-released under the Fantasy Flight and later Z-Man brands. This new edition will include all previous expansions and a previously unpublished scenario.

Reiner Knizia’s Sumatra will be coming to US retail in November. Published by Asmodee, the game revolves around the exploration of the largest island in Indonesia.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

Jonathan Liu reviewed GeekDad Approved Cascadia and Hues and Cues, our featured image this week.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Power Plants and 7th Continent.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Mice and Mystics, Sleeping Queens, and Barnyard Bunch.

