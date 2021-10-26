A Trio of New Halloween Children’s Songs

The autumn winds are beginning to increase and nighttime is falling earlier in the late afternoon. That can only mean one thing—children’s music artists scramble to release new Halloween songs and videos!

Portland’s Kelli Welli (Caldwell) is debuting a new video for her tune, “The Hat Song,” from her recent CD, Let’s Go, Pistachio! Originally slated for release last winter, Kelli decided the costume-themed video was appropriate for a late October premiere, including one type in a Jack-O-Lantern sweatshirt.

You can purchase Let’s Go, Pistachio! from Kelli’s website and Apple Music. Here is the video for “The Hat Song”:

Suzi Shelton and Fyütch have teamed for the delightfully danceable Sia-inspired “Party Monsters.” Using an introductory device similar to Zacharle on “Monster Mash” (“I was working in the lab late one night….”) the duo takes a long walk down a Brooklyn street and stumble across a group of monsters celebrating in the late October night:

Went to the monster party

And danced until we dropped

The monster band was hoppin’

The music never stopped

It was a night to remember

Party Monsters you rock!

The tune originated in Suzi’s online songwriting class, where Fyütch and his daughter Aura guested, and contributed spoken word elements. On Wednesday, October 27 at 4pm ET, Suzi is hosting a Halloween special on Facebook and YouTube where she and Fyütch will perform “Party Monsters.” Guests will include Esther Crow and her seven-year-old son Vincent plus ten-year-old creator and Instagram sensation MakerGigi You can hear “Party Monsters” on Soundcloud and Spotify Lucy Hiku and Jenny Payne, otherwise known as New Zealand’s Itty Bitty Beats, have also dropped “Halloween Dream,” a vision of when spooky meets silly. The jazz-centric tune imagines cats wearing party hats, witches riding ostriches, ghouls wearing fancy jewels, and bats disco dancing with cats. Sounds like somebody has started eating their trick or treating candy a bit early, I must say. Since forming in 2014, award winning Christchurch children’s music duo Itty Bitty Beats has celebrated four years in a row of being nominated for New Zealand children’s music awards, winning once for Best Children’s Song and Best Children’s Album. Jenny’s husband Rob Payne produces all of their music. The Beats’ have released tunes that reaches emotional highs (Christmas in July) and lows (Baby Loss Awareness). Hear the Itty Bitty Beats’ song, “Halloween Dream” on Spotify and Amazon.

