There’s Still Time to Contribute to the ZOALA Kid’s Weighted Blanket Kickstarter

This post was sponsored by SAVOIZ.
Throughout the months of August and September, GeekDad was happy to share with its readers news of the latest Kickstarter from our northern neighbors at SAVOIZ. But, alas, the time grows short. While the campaign for the ZOALA kid’s weighted blanket has long since reached its funding goal, interested parties still have until Tuesday, September 14th to throw any additional financial support behind this wonderfully plush product.

With early-bird discounts and even early shipping options still available, your child’s five-pound ZOALA weighted blanket could be en route to your home as early as October—in plenty of time for the upcoming 2021 holiday season. Plus, with great discounts on one- and two-blanket sets (and a number of fun and cuddly add-on options), you’ll all surely sleep soundly over this unique purchase.

SAVOIZ Weighted Blanket - dinosaur
The ZOALA weighted blanket’s Dinosaur pattern remains a personal favorite.

At the time of posting, you already have less than a week to get significant savings over the ZOALA’s MSRP—so don’t delay. You can check out all of our previous posts for a look at the ZOALA blanket’s delightful designs and therapeutic construction and to explore the project’s various pledge levels. Or you can simply head directly over to the official Kickstarter campaign page to learn about all that the ZOALA kid’s weighted blanket has to offer.

On behalf of the GeekDad team, I’d like to thank both SAVOIZ for their paid sponsorship and the GeekDad audience for its support throughout the entire ZOALA Kickstarter campaign. With a new academic year now underway and the first hints of autumn already creeping in, there’s never been a better time to invest in a more comfortable, more restful night’s sleep for those you love the most. So, once again, thanks for your time and attention, and pleasant dreams!

