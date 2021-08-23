Kickstarter Alert: A Closer Look at the ZOALA Weighted Blanket

z

This post was sponsored by SAVOIZ

Last week, GeekDad was proud to announce the new Kickstarter from Canadian-owned kids’ products company SAVOIZ, the ZOALA blanket . This week, we’ll be taking a closer look at the product itself.

Created by a parent for parents, the ZOALA weighted blanket uses the principles of deep-touch therapy to help your little ones achieve more restful sleep. While each ZOALA is expertly weighted with hypoallergenic glass beads to provide comfortable, even stimulation, the SAVOIZ team understands that not all children are the same.

This is why this kid-friendly weighted blanket comes in three charming designs.

For your more whimsical geeklings, the Unicorn print is a dream in navy and pink with a repeating pattern of everyone’s favorite horn-headed horsey on one side and a minky dotted fabric on the other. Both sides are cozy, breathable 100% cotton.

For more down-to-earth animal lovers, the Dinosaur pattern boasts a vibrant, multicolor design featuring several prehistoric childhood favorites. The triceratops, brontosaurus, stegosaurus, and tyrannosaurus are all present and accounted for on a royal blue field that coordinates nicely with its more subdued inner layer—both sides of which are also made of 100% cotton.

Finally, the Solid Green SAVOIZ is a beautiful sage color that’s far less busy than the other designs, but it’s not just for kiddos with more refined tastes. This blanket is actually composed of bamboo fabric, making it cooler—no pun intended—than the other options. If you have a child who struggles with night sweats and often wakes up with their blankets kicked down to the foot of the bed, this is the one for you.

Check out the project’s official Kickstarter page for more information on care and construction. At nearly 90% funded, early-bird deals are still available, so pledge now to get a good deal for yourself and a better night’s sleep for your beloved little ones.

