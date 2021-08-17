Kickstart the New School Year With an Early Bird Offer on ZOALA Kid’s Blanket

This post was sponsored by SAVOIZ.

Whether you have a child in your life that is on the spectrum, suffers from nighttime anxiety, or is simply an avid snuggler—or, like me, all of the above—weighted blankets are a simple and effective technology that helps promote deep and restful sleep even in troubled times. The only problem is that the high price of such items isn’t necessarily indicative of high quality. Thankfully, ZOALA , a new line of therapeutic weighted blankets just for kids, has arrived to address this gap in the market.

Canadian-owned kids’ products company SAVOIZ is launching ZOALA today on Kickstarter, and GeekDad is proud to partner with them and give our own community a heads-up regarding an outstanding early bird offer!

For those who may have been (restlessly) sleeping under a rock for the last few years, weighted blankets, once rooted firmly in the realm of occupational therapy, have now hit the mainstream. Typically composed of an already hefty blanket containing compartments full of plastic pellets, these covers provide a quick and continuing bit of physical stimulation for those feeling frail or frazzled.

In the words of Adriana, founder of SAVOIZ and mom of two:

When your little ones are upset, sometimes all they need is a big hug, and it turns out there is a scientific reason why. Our weighted blankets leverage the science behind deep touch pressure therapy, which helps release the neurotransmitter serotonin, a natural mood stabilizer that helps reduce anxiety and promotes deep sleep.

The difference then, in ZOALA’s case, is care and quality. Filled with non-toxic glass beads that are hypoallergenic, odorless, and more ecologically friendly than the plastics used by competitors, ZOALA products already have a leg up. Add to that a box quilt design and double-stitched seams to keep those glass beads in place, a durable zipper to make the cover easily machine-washable, and eight ties and loops to keep the weight evenly distributed, and you can see why SAVOIZ’s blankets are truly something worth talking about.

But why just talk when you can contribute? Head over to the project’s Kickstarter campaign page today to get an early bird deal that saves you 30% off retail! You (and your kids) will surely sleep better for it.

