Geek Daily Deals August 9 2021: Skillmatics Erasable and Reusable Activity Mats for Just $20 Today!

Ken Denmead

Perfect for young learners, these reusable activity mats encourage tactile learning with a variety of subject; just $20 today!

Skillmatics Educational Game: I Can Write (3-6 Years) | Erasable and Reusable Activity Mats with 2 Dry Erase Markers | Learning Tools for Boys and Girls 3, 4, 5, 6 Years:

  • REUSABLE ACTIVITY MATS : Includes 6 double-sided Activity Mats, 2 Skilly Billy Dry Erase Markers, 1 Duster Cloth and 1 Skilly Billy Achievement Certificate : All the activity mats come with instructions which are easy to understand
  • LEARN THROUGH PLAY: 14 highly engaging and repeatable activities which build core skills through fun learning methodologies
  • KEY SKILLS: Problem solving, creative thinking, reading and comprehension, focus and attention, writing. KEY LEARNING OUTCOMES: Patterns and strokes, alphabet and numbers, writing words, colors and shapes, body parts, calendar planning, creating sentences
  • FUN EDUCATIONAL GAME : Truly innovative content which is age appropriate, skill oriented and infinitely engaging for young learners
  • HAPPY KIDS: Skillmatics reusable activity mats ensure kids have fun while they learn key concepts. It is also ideal for children to bond with their friends and family

