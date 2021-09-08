GeekDad Daily Deal: Handheld Multifunction LED Camping Waterproof Lantern

The most annoying thing about camping at night is the lack of light switches. Well, we’re here to help. With today’s Daily Deal, a Handheld Multifunction LED Camping Waterproof Lantern, you can do away with light switches altogether. Sure, you’ll going to need to turn it on some other way but imagine the lack of darkness it projects. In fact, that absence of dimness will go up to 600 feet (182 m) in no time once you do turn it on. And if it’s a dark rainy night it will even function after getting a bit wet because it’s IPX4 rated. Plus, if you need it, that non-night can be shaded red for better night vision or signal “SOS” if you’re not un-lost. So, if you’re tired of not being able to switch the lights on in the wilderness, check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



