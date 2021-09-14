Review – Wonder Woman #779: Journey’s End

Wonder Woman #779 – Becky Cloonan/Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire, Writers; Travis Moore, Paulina Ganucheau, Artists; Tamra Bonvillain, Kendall Goode, Colorists

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Diana’s long strange journey through the multiverse comes to a close this issue, as she faces off against Janus in… a white blank slate? It’s definitely an odd choice for a final battle, but the entire supporting cast is there to assist as Diana tries to resurrect Deadman and keep the mad goddess from unraveling the loom of fate. This run has made great use of mythology over its run, and while I don’t think this issue reaches the heights of the previous one that took Diana to some of the strangest worlds in the multiverse, it does have some clever twists that bring in the Greek Gods as well as some mysterious new power players. It ties up things nicely as we say goodbye to some supporting cast members—for now—and sends Diana off on her next journey. I’m still not sure what her return will look like—this run has been full of surprises—but the ambition of this run so far is to be applauded.

The Young Diana backup by Bellaire and Ganucheau also wraps up this month, to make way for new backups, and it’s had some surprisingly heavy things on its mind. Diana’s journey of discovery as a young teen on Themyscira has led her to uncover some darker secrets of the island—including her own mother’s culpability in a tragedy that happened long before she was born. That’s caused some fallout that threatens the Queen’s position of power, but the story doesn’t have quite the time to explore that. Instead, we get an optimistic final chapter as Diana comes into her own and she and her mother grow to understand each other a little better. There has been very little exploration of this time in Diana’s life, which is why any bumps in the road of the narrative are only a minor problem. And Ganucheau’s art brings Themyscira to life in a stunning way we rarely see. I’d love to see her do a full-length OGN featuring Diana’s world.

