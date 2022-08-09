Review – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 – The Darkness Wakes

DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Trevor Hairsine, Penciller; Andy Lanning, Inker; Rain Beredo, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: In many ways, DCeased really began the Tom Taylor renaissance, putting a fresh coat of paint on the zombie apocalypse trope and weaving in a whole lot of DC mythology and surprises. Now, after two minis and several side stories, the saga returns for one final story and maybe the first post-post apocalypse series. At the end of the last series, a cure for the anti-life equation plague was found, allowing the heroes not just to stop the plague but cure some of those who were infected—presuming they were still intact. That meant some like Green Arrow, Blue Beetle, and even Jonathan Kent and Alfred were resurrected—but others like Bruce, Tim, Dick, and Diana were gone for good. As the resurrected grapple with the losses, the plague is far from gone—as a prelude shows a young Kara Zor-El being sent by her parents to a refuge on New Genesis, only to find it full of zombie horrors when she arrives as they quickly infect her.

Back on Earth, there’s one more mission—to retrieve Superman from the sun and cure him. The problem is, zombie Superman has been feeding off the sun for five years and is as powerful as he’s ever been. This is a great segment, especially the reunions that follow, and this issue is packed with emotion—but a new threat isn’t far behind, as Brainiac soon enters the atmosphere and the troops are rallied. A zombie-fied Brainiac? A sneak attack looking to take advantage of the chaos? Nope, and the reveal of what’s coming is strong and creepy, if telegraphed by the title. This issue is a lot of setup, but it does have many great moments that remind us of why this stands out from so many of the other dark alternate universes that companies love. It still feels like there’s so much more story to explore here, although I do have to say Taylor’s biggest competition may be himself—as good as this is, Dark Knights of Steel is definitely his crown jewel by the time this returns.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



