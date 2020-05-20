Review – Wonder Woman #755: Sins of the Past

Wonder Woman #755 – Steve Orlando, Writer; Jesus Merino, Penciller; Vicente Cifuentes, Inker; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ratings:

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Steve Orlando is wrapping up his Wonder Woman run in a few issues (save an August annual to tie up loose ends), so it’s time in Wonder Woman #755 for the big showdown with the forces of evil he’s been building since he jumped on the title.

Led by Warmaster and featuring a collection of major Wonder Woman villains including Devastation and Genocide, this is easily the biggest threat that Diana has faced in a while. But interestingly, in Wonder Woman #755, the muscle doesn’t go for Diana. They show up in Boston to confront Donna Troy, trying to tempt her over to the side of evil by exploiting her dark beginnings and her complex relationship with Diana. I can’t say I’m a fan of this sequence, just because I don’t like to be reminded of how New 52 Donna’s story arc began, but Orlando writes her well as she finds herself outmatched and desperately trying to protect the city. I’d like to see more of Orlando writing this character and giving her her own voice and mission.

Diana’s story, meanwhile, is less explosive but no less intense. After a brief prologue where she discusses her principles with Nora after a disastrous attempt at speaking to an elementary school class, it’s time for Diana’s past sins to come back to haunt her.

While her decision to protect Paula von Gunther and place her in a healthy foster home was based on kindness, it led to the girl feeling betrayed once she discovered her truth. And the legacy of the Valkyries, which were wiped out either in a war of self-defense or a war crime by the Amazons, depending on who you ask, turns out to be pretty significant in this issue.

Veteran artist Jesus Merino, who has drawn most of the DCU at some point, does an excellent job with the action scenes and the issue ends with Diana facing an impossible choice. If Orlando’s wrapping his run in a hurry, he’s certainly going out with a bang.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

