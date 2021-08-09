Will Arnett Gets Some Therapy in This Week’s ‘LEGO Masters’

LEGO Masters returns this week after a short hiatus. On this week’s episode, the seven remaining teams compete in a weather-based building challenge that requires them to build their own unique worlds featuring a giant centerpiece that must spin in the wind. In true LEGO Masters style, the builds won’t be facing a gentle summer breeze, but gale force winds up to 60 miles per hour.

While the LEGO Masters contestants are stretched to the edge of their brick building capabilities every week, no one ever stops to appreciate just how hard it is to host the show. In the exclusive clip below, Will Arnett gets a little therapy when he switches places with contestant Natalie.

Will Natalie and Michelle withstand the windy blast and move forward in the competition, or will the judges huff and puff and blow their dreams of winning the competition down? Tune in Tuesday at 8:00 PM Eastern/7:00 PM Central on Fox.

