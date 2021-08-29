Review — ‘Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy’ #3: Downpour

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist) / Ronda Pattison (Colorist) / David Petersen (Cover Artist)

Lady Tomoe is imprisoned inside Lord Tamakuro′s stronghold, and Usagi, knowingly, has decided that the best way to enter the castle is by offering his Ronin services to the Lord. In order to do so, he shows off his skill in combat and is quickly admitted into the army Lord Tamakuro is assembling.

When I see Stan Sakai′s work I cannot help but wonder: who is influenced by whom? Are these the superior renderings of a man that deeply loves samurai movies, or are samurai movies influenced by this comic? They blend seamlessly together, each scene almost cinematographic as if they were parts of the storyboard for the greatest samurai adventures of all time.

A storm is assembling. Down below, in another site, Usagi′s friend Gen is hot in the pursuit of Zato Ino, the blind Swordspig. You just know all these battles will take place at the same time, under the same thunderous downpour—it′s in the air!

As the storm unfolds, Usagi launches himself to the rescue of lady Tomoe, and in a daring escape, faces Lord Tamakuro′s captain of the guard. The dialog is cinema-worthy as well, with Captain Torame asking Usagi an ancient bushido riddle:

Which more exemplifies Bushido: a samurai who serves a good and fair lord or a samurai who serves a wicked lord?

The answer might surprise you.

Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #3 is on sale in August 2021.

AVAILABLE: August 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: JUN210503

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

