Review – Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #2 – The Long Journey

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #2 – Tom King, Writer; Bilquis Evely, Artist; Matheus Lopes, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: As Ruthye and Kara begin their epic journey, they confront their first major threat—the horrors of public transportation. There’s a time jump after the end of last issue, which saw Kara and Krypto critically injured. Now, Kara and Ruthye ride a crowded space shuttle, with a disgusting slime monster between them who keeps sleeping on the younger girl. Relatable, and yet Bilquis Evely’s art makes for a very unique experience. This issue is basically all about commuting, and the fact that it’s as compelling as it is is a testament to how good King’s character-driven writing is. This is a Kara we haven’t really seen before—at her most vulnerable, and responding to that not by retreating but by becoming more cynical and fearless as she faces challenges. But this series keeps her at a distance a bit—we’re sort of locked out of her head, with Ruthye’s narration taking the lead instead.

It could be mistaken for a slow issue, and some details are missing. Where’s Krypto? That’s not clear for most of the issue, and neither is this book’s place in continuity. Kara’s age and a line near the end of the book make it feel sort of out of step with the Infinite Frontier era, but that’s the same thing that went for King’s last few miniseries. Most of the action is small-scale and intimate until the end of the issue, when their shuttle faces a massive threat complete with some of the most dazzling art Evely has delivered yet. That forces Kara to take a massive risk—in a rather mature-readers way—that opens up the scale of the series. Thus far, it’s been more Ruthye’s story than Kara’s, but I think that might be changing. The story of the other survivor of Krypton’s explosion has been spotty over the year, but two issues in this feels like it could be the defining Supergirl run since she returned from an extended limbo in the early 2000s.

