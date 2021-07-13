Review – Infinite Frontier #2: Worlds Upon Worlds

Infinite Frontier #2 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Paul Pelletier/Norm Rapmund, Jesus Merino, Xermanico, Artists; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This series is a really interesting approach to the event comic, essentially telling a cosmic story through a whole host of characters in very diverse and divergent adventures. The POV character, although she only appears in a few of the segments, is Cameron Chase. She first shows up at Justice League headquarters to talk to a guarded Superman and an openly distrustful Batman, but doesn’t get the answers she’s seeking. She heads off in search of another potential ally—Captain Atom, now retired and trying to live the kind of quiet existence cosmic heroes almost never get to. This is a fascinating segment, as we discover exactly what kind of chaos this multiversal reshuffling can cause. Anyone can be wearing the face of someone you know—but they might not be that person, and they may even be the complete opposite. It’s enough to make an ordinary person paranoid.

Everyone else is off on their own missions, with President Superman and Flashpoint Batman trying to investigate a cosmic threat. I don’t buy this attempt to redeem Flashpoint Batman—he’s a psychopathic monster who did a whole host of unforgivable things, and I was initially hoping this was Earth-2 Thomas Wayne instead. But the appearance of a popular antihero from an iconic book doesn’t leave much time to dwell on that. In search of his daughter, Alan Scott is forced to choose between his alliance with the Totality and his loyalty to his family in an intense segment. Roy Harper, meanwhile, finds himself in possession of a dangerous cosmic power—the Black Lantern ring. I’m liking this Roy, seemingly a combination of the more seasoned hero and father with the more reckless young man from his Outlaws adventures over the last decade. I’m invested in almost all of these stories, which is a testament to how good Williamson is at large-scale stories.

