Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 9, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 9, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

Jonathan Liu posted a Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup.

Michael Pistiolas reviewed 5er Finden.

Paul Benson reviewed Distilled.

Michael Knight reviewed the final version of Alien Puppies.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Will James played Boss Monster, Stuffed Fables, Tsuro, Sushi Go, and Heck.

Michael Knight played Pandemic: Hot Zone – North America, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Pan Am, and Thunderstone Quest.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions and Mancala.

Jonathan Liu played Torpedo Dice, The 7th Continent, Super Mega Lucky Box, 1-2-3 Cheese!, Atheneum: Mystic Library, Cryptid, Ecos: First Continent, Methodologie: The Murder on the Links, Pendulum, The Specialists, and Wok and Roll.

I played Pandemic: Hot Zone – North America, Marvel Villaionous: Mischief & Malice, and Splendor.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



