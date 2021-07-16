Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 16, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 16, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

Jonathan Liu reviewed Méthodologie: The Murder on the Links.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Summer Camp, The 7th Continent, 1-2-3 Cheese!, Bargain Quest, Destinies, Jungle Race, Machi Koro: Legacy, My Farm Shop, A Potato Salad Card Game, Super Mega Lucky Box, Sutakku, Torpedo Dice, Truths Too Terrible, and Wok and Roll.

Robin Brooks played Necromunda and Evil Corp.

Michael Pistiolas played Ticket to Ride, Marvel Champions, Cribbage, Mancala, Downforce, Skyjo, Draftosaurus, Sprawlopolis, and Ugly Gryphon Inn.

