Review: ‘Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land’ #4 – A Satisfying Conclusion

Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski /Artist: Craig Rousseau / Colorist: Dave Stewart / Cover Artist: Matt Smith

The vampire queen Vesperra is back from the sleep of the dead, and, boy, is she thirsty! She is furious for various reasons. One of them being that the Ohnar not only managed to lock her up in a temple for millennia, but they also managed to vanish her to an alternate dimension. And that hidden island is well hidden…

Did I mention she also has an army of minions at her call?

Now, Hellboy cannot fight queen Vesperra; he is just a kid! The guardian that was appointed to protect the island was Scarlett Santiago, previously known as the Sky Devil. Stranded on the island after a horrific accident, she is now the embodiment of the gorilla god of the Ohnar!

The nice touch here is that Hellboy tells the tale in his own words. After all, he just witnessed it. However, the island’s secret is too precious to risk, so the Ohnar have decided to take action: both professor Bruttenholm and young Hellboy will not remember this adventure. It will remain a fog, a dream, something that could have happened but perhaps didn’t…

That is a classic move! However, the words Scarlett tells Hellboy will remain with him, subconsciously: “Maybe, one day, we will tell stories about you…”

Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land # 4 hits stands June 02, 2021.

Publication Date: June 02, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00783 1 00411

Featured image by Craig Rousseau, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

