Convention Connection for Friday, June 18th 2021

Our spotlight convention this Father’s Day weekend is Washington State Summer Con 2021. The event takes place Friday, June 18th through Sunday, June 20th in Puyallup, Washington. This year’s convention features nearly three dozen celebrity and creator guests, vendors, gaming, cosplay, exhibits, panels, and more. The full guest list can be found HERE.

COVID protocols for this year’s event include mandatory facial coverings in some areas for all attendees and facial coverings for non-vaccinated individuals in other areas. Find the full set of Show Safety Precautions HERE.

Purchase tickets to Washington State Summer Con 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

Supernova Comic-Con & Gaming Expo – Sydney 2021: Sydney, Australia. Friday, June 18th – Sunday, June 20th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Supernova Comic-Con & Gaming Expo website.

Purchase tickets to Supernova Comic-Con & Gaming Expo HERE.

Magic City Con 2021: Birmingham, AL. Friday, June 18th – Sunday, June 20th.

Face masks are required for all attendees ages 5 and up.

Purchase tickets to Magic City Con 2021 HERE.

Fayetteville Comic Con 2021: Fayetteville, NC. Saturday, June 19th & Sunday, June 20th.

Attendees are not required to follow any specific COVID protocols. Read the Statement on Masks & Social Distancing HERE.

Purchase tickets to Fayetteville Comic Con HERE.

GeekCraft Expo PDX 2021: Portland, Oregon. Saturday, June 19th & Sunday, June 20th.

COVID protocols vary by the city where GeekCraft Expo operates. Read the COVID protocols HERE.

Purchase tickets to GeekCraft Expo PDX 2021 HERE.

Saline County Comic Expo 2021: Benton, AR. Saturday, June 19th & Sunday, June 20th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Saline County Comic Expo Eventbrite listing.

Purchase tickets to Saline County Comic Expo 2021 HERE.

Black Hills Con 2021: Rapid City, SD. Friday, June 18th & Saturday, June 19th.

Note: While not exclusively an anime convention, anime is a heavily featured part of Black Hills Con, so much that I decided to include it here rather than under the Geek Culture Conventions heading.

Face masks are required at all times in the convention area. Find the full list of convention policies HERE.

Purchase tickets to Black Hills Con 2021 HERE.

Anime Ohio 2021: Cincinnati, OH. Saturday, June 19th.

Attendees are encouraged to follow COVID protocols as they relate to each’s vaccination status. Read the COVID statement HERE.

Purchase tickets to Anime Ohio 2021 HERE.

Gaming Community Expo 2021: Virtual Convention. Thursday, June 17th – Sunday, June 20th.

Purchase tickets to Gaming Community Expo 2012 HERE.

ConLive Toy & Collectible Expo: Odessa 2021: Odessa, TX. Saturday, June 19th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the ConLive Toy & Collectible Expo website.

Purchase tickets for ConLive Toy & Collectible Expo: Odesa HERE.

CosplayCon 2021: Jefferson City, MO. Thursday, June 17th – Sunday, June 20th.

Masks are required in all public spaces at CosplayCon 2021.

Tickets may be purchased at the door.

CosplayCon Dallas 2021: Dallas, TX. Friday, June 18th & Saturday, June 19th.

Masks are required inside the expo center at CosplayCon Dallas.

Tickets for CosplayCon Dallas are free, yet required for admission. Register for tickets HERE.

4th Street Fantasy Convention 2021: Virtual Convention. Thursday, June 17th – Sunday, June 20th.

View the virtual convention schedule HERE.

Oddities & Curiosities Austin 2021: Austin, TX. Saturday, June 19th.

Face masks are required at Oddities & Curiosities. Read the full COVID guidelines HERE.

Purchase tickets to Oddities & Curiosities Austin HERE.

Power Morphicon 2021: Virtual Convention. Saturday, June 19th & Sunday, June 20th.

View the event programming on the Power Morphicon YouTube channel.

