Convention Connection for Thursday, August 12, 2021

This week’s spotlight convention is MegaCon Orlando 2021. The event takes place Thursday, August 12th, and runs through Sunday, August 15th, in Orlando, Florida. The four-day convention includes more than 150 announced guests, including celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, tattoo artists, and more. Programming for the whole family includes meet and greets, panels, workshops, tabletop gaming, cosplay, film screenings, Q&As, and more.

Masks are required at MegaCon Orlando 2021. Read the full COVID guidelines HERE.

Purchase tickets to MegaCon Orlando 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

Geek’d Con 2021: Shreveport, LA. Friday, August 13th, through Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are required at Geek’d Con 2021. Read the full COVID FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Geek’d Con 2021 HERE.

Grand Rapids Comic-Con 2021: Walker, MI. Friday, August 13th, through Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are recommended, not required, at Grand Rapids Comic-Con 2021. Read the COVID statement HERE.

Purchase tickets to Grand Rapids Comic-Con 2021 HERE.

Dover Comic Con 2021: Dover, DE. Saturday, August 14th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Dover Comic Con website.

Admission to Dover Comic Con 2021 is free.

Fandomania 2021: Prescott Valley, AZ. Saturday, August 14th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Fandomania website.

Admission to Fandomania 2021 is free.

FarleyCon 2021: East Ridge, TN. Saturday, August 14th.

Masks are recommended but not required at FarleyCon 2021.

Purchase tickets to FarleyCon 2021 HERE.

Sunrise Comic Con 2021: Sunrise, FL. Saturday, August 14th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Sunrise Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to Sunrise Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Hill Country Comicon 2021: New Braunfels, TX. Saturday, August 14th, and Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are recommended but not required at Hill Country Comic Con 2021. Read the full COVID update HERE.

Purchase tickets to Hill Country Comicon 2021 HERE.

Summer Comic Con 2021: Carson, CA. Sunday, August 15th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Summer Comic Con website.

Admission to Summer Comic Con 2021 is $10 at the door.

Anime Magic! 2021: Rosemont, IL. Friday, August 13th, through Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are required for unvaccinated attendees at Anime Magic! 2021. Read the full COVID policies HERE.

Purchase badges for Anime Magic! 2021 HERE.

WeebCon 2021: Dallas, TX. Friday, August 13th, through Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are required at WeebCon 2021. Read the full COVID protocol HERE.

Purchase tickets to WeebCon 2021 HERE.

AniBash 2021: Rochester, NY. Saturday, August 14th, and Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are required at AniBash 2021. Read the full COVID rules HERE.

Portsmouth Anime & Gaming Con 2021: Portsmouth, UK. Saturday, August 14th, and Sunday August 15th.

Masks are recommended but not required at Portsmouth Anime & Gaming Con. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at the door.

Superstar Anime 2021: Virginia Beach, VA. Saturday, August 14th, and Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are required at Superstar Anime 2021. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to Superstar Anime 2021 HERE.

Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention 2021: Boise, ID. Friday, August 13th, through Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are required at Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention. Read the full COVID update HERE.

Purchase tickets to Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention 2021 HERE.

Monster-Mania Con 2021: Cherry Hill, NJ. Friday, August 13th, through Sunday, August 15th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Monster-Mania Con website.

Purchase tickets to Monster-Mania Con 2021 HERE.

Midsummer Scream 2021: Pasadena, CA. Saturday, August 14th, and Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are required at Midsummer Scream 2021.

Purchase tickets to Midsummer Scream 2021 HERE.

Sinister Creature Con 2021: Roseville, CA. Sunday, August 15th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Sinister Creature Con website.

Purchase tickets to Sinister Creature Con 2021 HERE.

Toys for the Ages Expo 2021: Carlisle, PA. Saturday, August 14th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Toys for the Ages Expo website.

Admission is $5 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

BrickUniverse New Orleans 2021: Kenner, LA. Saturday, August 14th, and Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are required at BrickUniverse New Orleans. Read the full Fan Wellness policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to BrickUniverse New Orleans 2021 HERE.

Key City Steampunk Festival 2021: Gettysburg, PA. Friday, August 13th, through Sunday, August 15th.

Masks are required for unvaccinated attendees at Key City Steampunk Festival 2021. Read the full mask policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to Key City Steampunk Festival 2021 HERE.

Everfree Northwest 2021: Bellevue, WA. Friday, August 13th, through Sunday, August 15th.

My Little Pony fan convention.

Masks are required at Everfree Northwest 2021. Read the full COVID protocols HERE.

Register for Everfree Northwest 2021 HERE.

