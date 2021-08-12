Review- ‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Secret of Chesbro House #2’

Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden Artist: Shawn McManus Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Shawn McManus

On our last issue, Hellboy was accompanying a psychic woman in a haunted mansion. Inside there, the usual was taking place: devil worshiping, human sacrifices… lost daughters and crazy grandfathers possessed by evil… You know, a regular B.P.R.D job, right?

Well, the Chesbro mansion doesn’t agree. Madame Zemperelli, the psychic, is trying to grapple with something that is too cunning and powerful for her.

But what?

What delves inside Chesbro house?

First of all, the grandson is smitten by the ghost of his grandfather’s head and wants the money. Forget putting the house for auction, he now wants the treasure rumored to be in the ritual-sacrifice-secret room.

You know that there will be trouble and that Hellboy will have to punch his way out of it; that does happen.

However, for a curse to be broken, you need not only to slay the monster, you must reveal the monstrosity that precedes the apparition.

I feel these are embodiments of evil deeds, of cruel secrets that stay hidden inside families, and that when left to rot, destroy the lineage from the inside out.

Just my feeling, anyway.

There is a mysterious character that pops up and rings a bell. He says he is the housekeeper, but I have the inkling he will reappear in Hellboy’s path. Did you know there is a Hellboy wiki?

‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Secret of Chesbro House #2’ is on sale since August 11, 2021

Publication Date: August 11, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00827 2 00211

Genre: Horror, Crime, Action/Adventure

Featured image by Shawn McManus, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

