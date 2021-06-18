Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending June 18, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending June 18, 2021.

Gaming News

Lucky Duck announced that Kids Chronicles: Quest for the Moon Stones will be hitting retail Q4 this year. The kid-friendly game is built on the Chronicles of Crime system.

Dragomino has been named as the winner of this year’s Kinderspiel award. The stand-alone kid’s version of 2017’s Spiel des Jahres winner Kingdomino was designed by Bruno Cathala, Marie Fort, and Wilfried Fort.

In related news, Dragomino publisher Blue Orange Games will be releasing Bellum Magica, Kingdomino Origins, and Neoville this fall.

Capstone Games has acquired the English-language rights to Orléans. The company plans to release the game, which will include the Orléans: Invasion and Orléans: Trade & Intrigue expansions, this September.

Asmodee has added SuperMeeple to its ever-expanding family. SuperMeeple is the publisher of Spiel de Jahres winners Tikal and Mississippi Queen.

Jack Black, Reggie Watts, Orange is the New Black alum Lauren Lapkus, and Jay and Silent Bob stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will be playing Dungeons & Dragons live on Peacock, G4 TV, Twitch, and YouTube to raise money for charity as part of G4’s D&D Live 2021 event.

Mean Girls: The Party Game will let everyone be personally victimized by Regina George, as players anonymously answer “scandalous” questions about each other. I’m just not sure why Big Potato is releasing the game in August instead of on the much more appropriate October 3.

Hasbro has ironically lost its monopoly on the use of the word Monopoly for games in the EU after losing a legal battle with Czech publisher Kreativni Događaji, who challenged the trademark so that he could sell his Drinkopoly game.

Horizon Zero Dawn is getting an expansion. The Horizon Zero Dawn Board Game—Sacred Land Expansion adds a “brand new way to hunt as the Nora Trapper and Nora Scavenger.” It is due out in September.

The Op has released Deadpool vs The World “Nerdy 30” Edition, an “improvisational party game” that is definitely for an adult audience.

GeekDad Reviews

Here's what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Sheepy Time, Boba Mahjong, Deckscape: The Curse of the Sphinx, Deep Sea Adventure, Fall of the Mountain King, Hues & Cues, No Escape, Railroad Ink, Startups, and Tokyo Highway.

Michael Pistiolas played Mancala, Barnyard Bunch, 5er Finden, Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, and Marvel Champions.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

I played Heinz Ketchup Game, The Artemis Project (our featured image this week), Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Game, Reigns: The Council, MonsDrawsity, and 5-Minute Mystery.

