Review – Wonder Woman #772: Escape the Afterlife

Wonder Woman #772 – Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire, Writers; Travis Moore, Paulina Ganucheau, Artists; Tamra Bonvillain, Kendall Goode, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Diana’s journey through the Viking afterlife takes some interesting turns this issue, as it becomes very clear things are very wrong in Valhalla. It doesn’t take long for the story to pick up, as Diana opens the issue trapped in the belly of a giant snake fighting for her life against the monster’s poison gas. She might have succumbed—were it not for a mysterious voice seeming to pull her out of her stupor. The identity of that voice is one of the most intriguing parts of this issue, and the opening battle calls back to a more ruthless, mythologically-driven version of Diana that only shows up occasionally. She leaves with more information on the fate of the missing warriors—not that Thor seems to care, only viewing this as another excuse for battle, even as his father Odin tries to warn him. While Thor is mostly a loud bruiser, Odin is actually one of the more interesting characters lurking around this world.

As Diana decides that one more resurrection is too many, she strikes out on her own in search of the mysterious Valkyries, where all the missing supposedly are An interesting little detail is that Thor, only interested in the battle, has already edited his own mythology to account for the missing solely due to lack of interest. As Diana’s journey becomes a more solitary one, she encounters some interesting characters including a dark future version of herself—and the first major DC player outside of Diana to appear in this series, in an intriguing twist that gives us a few more clues about what exactly is going on. As the issue wraps up, another surprise player enters the picture and the next big step of Diana’s battle begins. The story is strong, but it’s really Travis Moore’s stunning and vivid fantasy art that pulls you into this narrative.

