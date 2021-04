Beth Jean Puts On a Show

A Midwest Emmy-winner for her PBS children’s show The Friday Zone, Beth Jean is taking the proverbial “bus ride to the big city” to make her pitch for a nationwide following. She is undergoing this process both figuratively and literally, as the video for the title track shows her stepping off a bus and making her Broadway theater debut (with flamingos). Over the course of the pandemic, Beth Jean wrote and sang all the songs, played a variety of instruments, recorded and produced three songs entirely by herself (She also costumed, filmed, and edited accompanying music videos). Co-producers Pat Hanlin (of Josh & the Jamtones ) and Brian King joined her for the remaining seven tracks on Let’s Put On a Show!, making the album a collaborative delight for theater nerds and newbies alike.

Beth Jean empowers kids to use their imaginations, even if their visions contradict the “official” video of a favorite song. For anyone who’s ever been corrected for singing the “wrong lyrics,” we can completely sympathize. Let’s Put On a Show! lets every kid be the star of their own home- or car-bound channel.

Let’s Put On a Show! is available from Beth Jean’s website, Amazon, and Apple Music.

Here is the video for the title track, “Let’s Put On a Show!”: