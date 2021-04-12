Beth Jean Puts On a Show

Beth Jean empowers kids to use their imaginations, even if their visions contradict the “official” video of a favorite song. For anyone who’s ever been corrected for singing the “wrong lyrics,” we can completely sympathize. Let’s Put On a Show! lets every kid be the star of their own home- or car-bound channel.

Let’s Put On a Show! is available from Beth Jean’s website, Amazon, and Apple Music.

Here is the video for the title track, “Let’s Put On a Show!”: