Quick Hits: Fairy Tales, Pistachios, and a Weird Hair Video Debut

The ever-prolific Story Pirates have another new CD coming out on April 9 entitled The Strawberry Band. It’s a fun compilation, filled with Beatles and ’60s girl group riffs. The ensemble bases their unique tales and tunes on submissions received from their preteen fan base. Have a precocious youngster with unfettered flights of fancy? Have them memorialize their works (no Marvel superheroes or pre-existing properties, such as Disney or Sesame Street) and head over to the Story Pirates “Submit a Story” page on their website. There’s no telling what might happen.

The Story Pirates’ first video from the upcoming release is “Fun Crazy Weird Hair Store,” telling the eccentric, improbable adventure of two friends who visit the fictional establishment. Their styling includes a water ride and robots. Watch the debut of the video here:

Did you know that Friday, February 26 is National Tell a Fairy Tale Day? The cast and performers for Outta the Books certainly did. A brand new musical series, filmed entirely in lockdown (allowing a cast and crew around the world to collaborate), debuted an original world, telling classic fables (Aesop, Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Andersen) with a contemporary spin. The creators and cast of Outta the Books are hosting a listening session and chat about fairy tales on Friday on Facebook Live. (If you missed it, catch it on their YouTube channel afterward.) The entire first season is also available on YouTube.

The American Pistachio Growers were so taken with the video (produced by Gunnar Madsen) of the title track that they shared it via social media. Click-through yourself and see if you also go nuts.

