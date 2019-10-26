Review – ‘American Gods: The Moment of the Storm’ #6 – Patterns and Distraction

Reading Time: 2 minutes

American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #6, Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Scott Hampton Colorist: Jennifer T. Lange, Scott Hampton, Cover Artist: Glenn Fabry

As I′ve said before, the pace of this title is outstanding. We are still not there—at the battlefield. This almost epilogue will move us towards it, but it will only leave us at the gate.

SPOILERS from now on:

First, Shadow was dead; he had chosen nothing itself, had been judged, and it had been done. And yet, Easter brings him back. He has a role to play in the battlefield, the one he will decide is best. However, bringing him back feels almost sacrilegious. Just like Lazarus… I wonder what Lazarus felt after being raised from the dead?

And Laura, his dead wife, took water from Urd′s well on his advice. Now her body is restored. With an aim clear in mind, she takes over Mr. Town′s car and convinces him to go to the battlefield. She will be the one carrying the spear in her hand, the one that should start the battle and dedicate it to Odin.

And Shadow gets to ride the lightning, the huge thunder birds that populated his dreams. In the novel this is a very magical passage, but, perhaps, here it feels limited. Sometimes you can′t simply use an image instead of a thousand words. Maybe that′s why we have novels, after all.

As we approach what both Shadow and Laura finally realized, the hints start dropping like hail. All previous scenes, all previous stories told by Mr. Wednesday on those long car rides… everything has a focus. Mr. World is Loki, and he always chooses the winning side. These puppets of the gods, however, have decided not to be puppets anymore…

American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #6 has been available since October 16th, 2019.

