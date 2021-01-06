WCP: Judging Dredd

Podcasts
Mitchell Roush0

It’s judgement time.

Jake + Mitch dive into the realm Judge Dredd and all of his pulp action awesomeness. Because someone’s got to hold the great debate, right? With Stallone’s Judge Dredd and Urban’s Dredd serving as a perfect double-feature, the guys hit ask a few notable questions:

– Remember the Rob Schneider renaissance?
– How did makes Stallone’s flick achieve pulp perfection?
Does Karl Urban capture the character best?
– What if Zack Snyder directed Dredd?

In true Watching Comics fashion, takes are had and random asides abound. But in the end, they land on the same side in selecting the best of the Judge Dredd flicks.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:21 — 54.3MB)

Subscribe: RSS

HOSTS:  @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode. 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Bodaciously Awesome Family Show: Diving Into SeaWorld

Adam DiMuzio

WCP: Re-Visiting ‘The Phantom’

Mitchell Roush

Hey You Geeks #40: The Dark and Light Sides of Superhero Movies

Tony Nunes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *