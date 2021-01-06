WCP: Judging Dredd

It’s judgement time.

Jake + Mitch dive into the realm Judge Dredd and all of his pulp action awesomeness. Because someone’s got to hold the great debate, right? With Stallone’s Judge Dredd and Urban’s Dredd serving as a perfect double-feature, the guys hit ask a few notable questions:

– Remember the Rob Schneider renaissance?

– How did makes Stallone’s flick achieve pulp perfection?

– Does Karl Urban capture the character best?

– What if Zack Snyder directed Dredd?

In true Watching Comics fashion, takes are had and random asides abound. But in the end, they land on the same side in selecting the best of the Judge Dredd flicks.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

