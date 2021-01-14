Philips In-Ear True Wireless Headphones TAT8505BK

Intro

Philips releases a great new set of noise-canceling earbuds the TAT8505BK for audiophiles on the go!

Last year, I reviewed the Philips ActionFit Wireless Headphones which I still continue to use as my everyday walking headphones. When Philips reached out with their new wireless noise-canceling headphone the TAT8505BK I was curious to test out the performance of the new headwear.

The TAT8505BK by Philips looks very straightforward, with its basic black look and led indicators. Thankfully, the new LEDs are smaller and less bright than those on the ActionFit buds, which could be very distracting in dark rooms. The TAT8505BK fit comfortably in my ears even though they are fairly large for earbuds. The bigger size does give the user a much better sound range and power.

The setup was simple and straightforward. I opened my Bluetooth settings on my Galaxy Note 20 and synched the headphones in and with a beep I was off and running. Like I previously stated the TAT8505BK are a bit girthy but do not feel too cumbersome.

Next, I fired up YouTube music to enjoy some tunes. Highs and lows were great, with far better lows than the previous Philips earbuds I have tested. Problems arose when I went for my morning walk, though: the touch buttons on the TAT8505BK were very sensitive, so much so that simply putting on my hoodie would shut one or both of the buds off. Even when I restarted them, it did not take much for the inside of my hood rubbing against them to shut them off again. This was a shame, since when the TAT8505BK buds were on they sounded great. As you could imagine I had the same issue trying to listen to audiobooks in bed which is my nightly sleep ritual. Hopefully, Phillips will deal with this in a future software upgrade or an app that can adjust the sensitivity of these buttons.

I was very happy with the hybrid noise-canceling feature which made listening to music in the family room with everyone around a great immersive experience.

Specifications

Connectivity

Microphone

Built-in microphone

Bluetooth profiles

AVRCP

A2DP

Handsfree

HFP

HSP

Bluetooth version

5.0

Maximum range

Up to 10 m

Product dimensions

Height

4.4 cm

Width

7.2 cm

Weight

0.073 kg

Depth

3.6 cm

Accessories

Quick start guide

Yes

USB cable

USB-C cable

Ear caps

3 sizes

Convenience

Call Management

Answer/End Call

Call on Hold

Microphone mute

Reject Call

Switch between 2 calls

Power

Battery type

Lithium-Ion

Talk time

5 hr

Charging time

1.5 hr

Music play time

5+18 hr

Sound

Acoustic system

Closed

Diaphragm

PET

Frequency response

20 – 20 000 Hz

Magnet type

NdFeB

Sensitivity

108 dB

Inner Carton

Gross weight

0.842 kg

GTIN

2 48 95229 10842 8

Height

16.7 cm

Length

18 cm

Nett weight

0.291 kg

Number of consumer packagings

3

Tare weight

0.551 kg

Width

10.5 cm

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The Philips TAT8505BK is a decent set of mid-range earbuds at an affordable price. The sound quality is excellent for earbuds in this category but I did have some connectivity issues which made the use a bit tedious at times. The earbuds will set you back a little bit at $185.54 on Amazon.

A sample of the Philips TAT8505BK was made available by the manufacturer

Views expressed in this article are the author’s own and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



