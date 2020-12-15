Review – Dark Nights: Death Metal #6 – Last Stand of the DC Universe

Dark Nights: Death Metal #6 – Scott Snyder, Writer; Greg Capullo, Penciller; Jonathan Glapion, Inker; FCO Plascencia, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Has there ever been a DC event that played on a scale like this? Crisis on Infinite Earths is probably the closest, which means Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo are treading on sacred ground. This penultimate issue is equally the most epic issue of the run, and the most subtle and story-driven. The action is divided into two main stories, with the first featuring just about every single character in the DCU. It’s the final battle between the heroes and the forces of the Darkest Knight, and the heroes have their backs against the wall. As they fight a never-ending array of corrupted soldiers, the Manhattan-powered madman finishes his battle with Perpetua and consigns that villain to oblivion. If I have one complaint about this whole run, it’s that this “big bad” has always felt like she played second-fiddle to Snyder’s most iconic villain. But mixed in among the action are some fantastic character moments as heroes including Superman and Batman prepare to say goodbye.

There is a savior waiting in the wings, though, and appropriately it’s Wonder Woman. While everyone else is fighting the war, she and Lobo are on a private mission to deliver sacred quarry to the one being who can transform it. Lobo, who has had a surprising role during all this, has a great final moment in this issue before he heads off to an uncertain fate, and Diana is left alone to secure the future of the DCU—whatever it may be. There have been rumors circling around about something called the ”omniverse”—a world where every DC story matters—and this issue takes a big step towards making that a reality. We’ve got one issue left, and one last epic battle between the DCU’s first superheroine and it’s newest legendary villain, and so many unanswered questions. I don’t know the last time I’ve anticipated a final issue like this—Snyder and Capullo are crafting a masterpiece of an event here, and one that’s enhanced by everything that’s come before.

