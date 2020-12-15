DC This Week – Endless Winter Roundup: Three Frozen Tales

DC is releasing three chapters of their month-long event comic, Endless Winter, in the same week. As all three are by the same writing team, I’ve combined them into one review for easy keeping-track of this old-school thriller.

Aquaman #66 – Andy Lanning, Ron Marz, Writers; Miguel Mendonca, Marco Santucci, Artists; Ivan Plascencia, Arif Prianto, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This continues to be one of the most surprising events in recent DC memory, as the same writing team jumps from character to character—and does a seamless job. After a prequel showing the fall of Swamp Thing in the middle ages against the Frost King, the focus shifts to Aquaman and the Curry family heads back to Atlantis to seek their help against the brutal cold front. While many aren’t happy to see their former monarchs, the once royal couple has a plan—recruiting the help of powerful Lava trolls from the deepest catacombs of the ocean. Miguel Mendonca drew much of Kelly Sue DeConnick’s run, so there’s a familiar vibe here. The best part of this issue is the battle-couple vibe or Arthur and Mera, as they demonstrate maybe better than anyone else how to be a healthy superhero couple. And Andy continues to be the most adorable sci-fi tyke outside of Baby Yoda.

Justice League #58 – Andy Lanning, Ron Marz, Writers; Xermanico, Marco Santucci, Artists; Alex Sinclair, Arif Prianto, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: For this week’s second chapter, Xermanico joins the Endless Winter team as the focus shifts to the biggest heroes in the DCU. After a prologue in which Black Adam recklessly leverages the lives of the Frost King’s surviving family to try to unbalance him, we flash forward to the present day with the Justice League spread thin. While Black Adam and his team of villains take a more reckless approach to stopping the crisis, John Stewart takes the lead in a story not that different from the Superman special last week. In a cosmic crisis, he focuses on the little things—making sure a neighborhood in Michigan isn’t left undefended and rescuing a father separated from his family. The action picks up in a big way near the end as the Frost Giant makes an appearance—or does he?—and we get a little closer to finding out the truth about the mysterious figures in the ice. Hasn’t been a weak chapter yet.

Teen Titans: Endless Winter Special #1 – Andy Lanning, Ron Marz, Writers; Jesus Merino/Cam Smith, Marco Santucci, Artists; Hi-Fi, Arif Prianto, Colorists

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Serving as a bridge between the previous controversial TT run and the upcoming Teen Titans Academy, this book does an effective job with some characters who many people were writing off. The prologue this issue shows how Black Adam ruined the chance to save the Frost King from himself—and Hippolyta was unable to help. In the present, the remaining Titans are essentially doing “community service” during the crisis, but are desperate to get back into the action and help. The entire crew, including Crush and Roundhouse, are definitely more likable here than in past issues, and the introduction of a new girl with ice powers (who may be DC’s first Muslim heroine) has promise for the “new class.” Not as much happens in this issue as in previous ones, with no major new developments on the battle against the Frost King, but it’s a good street-level story focusing on Titans new and old. Donna Troy in particular has had some good stories lately.

