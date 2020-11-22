Black Friday Deals on Our Favorite Robot Vacuums From Roborock

Running from Monday, November 23rd for a full week to November 30th, Roborock is applying big discounts to their most amazing robot vacuums. I reviewed the top-of-the-line units after meeting the team at CES, while fellow GeekDad Mordechai reviewed the newly updated S4 Max earlier this month. We have both enjoyed having these robots wandering our offices every night taking cleaning duties off our plate.

The top-of-the-line S6 MaxV with ReactiveAI obstacle avoidance, 360° laser navigation, electronic SnapMop system, 2500Pa suction, adaptive route algorithms, and app-based control and monitoring is a huge deal at $599.99, a $150 discount.

The MaxV has an obstacle avoidance system; an incredibly powerful system powered by a Qualcomm APQ8053 processor chip that utilizes a Convolutional Neural Network for image processing. The stereo cameras combined with the ReactiveAI system allow the S6 MaxV to avoid a range of common robot trapping obstacles (like pet waste, shoes, scales, etc.) by capturing detailed images. — High-Tech Roborock Housekeeping Robots, GeekDad, Michael Kaufman, April 29, 2020

Featuring adaptive route algorithms, 360° laser navigation, real-time mapping (accurate to about 2cm), app-based control and monitoring, a 180ml water tank, and 2000Pa of suction, the S6 Pure is at $359.99, a $240 discount.

The S6 with adaptive route algorithms, 360° laser navigation, real-time mapping, app-based control and monitoring, built-in mopping, and 2000Pa of suction is at $419.99, a $230 discount.

At $439.00 (a $110 discount) is the S5 Max with an electric water tank, adaptive route algorithms, 360° laser navigation, real-time mapping, app-based control and monitoring, and 2000Pa of suction.

The S4 Max gets a $110 discount to $319.99. This model features adaptive route algorithms, 360° laser navigation, real-time mapping, app-based control and monitoring, and 2000Pa of suction.

It’s smaller because it’s newer tech and is in no way underpowered. In fact, it will intelligently switch how much suction it uses depending on if it is on carpet or flooring. The one side brush turned out to be a godsend—the S4 Max barely ever gets tangled up. I have a lovely area rug with tassels, and it’s safe with the S4 Max. The S4 Max is powerful, able to climb the slight rise between my dining room and kitchen. This is something that multiple robots have failed at. It uses LiDAR to build a detailed map of my rooms. I am very impressed by the multi-floor support. Rather than needing to reset my map if I want to take it upstairs, it “knows” it is on a different floor. — Review: The Roborock S4 Max Vacuum Proves Good Things Come in Small Packages, GeekDad, Mordechai Luchins, November 8, 2020

The E4 with OpticEye navigation system, app-based control and monitoring, a 180ml SnapMop system, 2000Pa of suction, a 5200mAh battery, and a 640ml dustbin is specially priced at $188.99, an $81 discount, and the E4 with Mop is just a bit more at $239.99, a $110 discount

Visit the Amazon Roborock store (affiliate link) to take advantage of these once-a-year deals. It doesn’t matter if the recipient is someone special or for yourself—these robots will make sure the gift of a clean place is yours every day of the year.

