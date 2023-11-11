Get Cooking With the Meater 2 Plus Probe

I’ve been a fan of the Meater for years now. With the ability to put it in our meats and then leave it while it cooks and alerts us via the app on our phones, it’s the perfect thermometer for our needs. The Meater has been upgraded to be even more sleek and perfect than its predecessor. With some stunning new features, this is a must-have for the kitchen toolbox. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty details.

What Is It?

The Meater 2 Plus is a thermometer designed to go into your food and stay there until it’s done. You can put it on the grill, in the oven or air fryer, in boiling water, or on the skillet. Where your meat goes, it goes.

It comes in a wooden box that doubles as its charging station and a refrigerator magnet for easy access. The box charges with two AA batteries located in the back. Before you use the Meater 2 Plus, push the little grey button to make sure it’s charged up. With the fast charging capability, 15 minutes of charging is equal to 2 hours of cook time.

Once you’ve got it situated inside the thickest part of the meat, open the Meater app to tell it what you are cooking and it will tell you how long it will take to cook, how long to rest the meat, alert you once it’s done, and give you the current temperature inside the food. You can also set your own custom times and temps to get your food just the way you like it.

It has five internal sensors to help you find the true lowest temperature of the meat, which means you get the perfect temp every time.

Features

Fast charging (15 mins = 2 hours of cook time)

Bluetooth 5.2 long range

Flame Guard allows it to work in temps up to 932 degrees F

Dishwasher safe

Range Information

In an open-air cooking environment with a direct line of sight, you can be up to 2500ft from the Meater 2 Plus. If you have some light obstacles such as one wood/drywall divider, glass windows, oven, etc, your device should stay within 250ft. And if you are using Wi-Fi Meater link and cloud, you have infinite range (but you must have a phone or tablet with internet connectivity for this to work).

The App

The app is so easy that “You can leave it with your kids.” It breaks down exactly what you are cooking into easy-to-understand times for cooking, resting, and when it’s time to eat. After the cooking is done, it shows you a chart with your cooking stats–because who doesn’t love a good chart?

The part of the app that I appreciate most is the Master Class section, which teaches you how to cook the perfect meal whether you are looking for meats or sauces.

My Experience

Since I have the original Meater thermometer, I was already expecting great things. Despite the history we have together, I still did not update my thermometer before I used it, which meant… issues. Learn from my mistake. Open the app, sync up the Meater 2 Plus, and update the firmware before you start cooking. If you don’t, then your meal might just be ready by the time all that is done. I can say that if you forget, the thermometer will do the firmware upgrade while your food is cooking.

Even though I didn’t quite have my thermometer ready when I started, it still served me well and helped me get my steak just right. It told me when it was at temp—make sure you have your mute off—when to rest it, and for how long.

Let’s Get Cooking

With the holidays coming up and turkeys and hams being cooked in all sorts of ways, the Meater 2 Plus will be a must-have in the kitchen. Since the app keeps track of the temps, you can rest assured that while you are focusing on the sweet potato casserole, your turkey isn’t going to end up as dry as a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation dinner.

You can purchase the Meater 2 Plus from the Meater website for a retail price of $119.

Disclaimer: GeekDad received a review sample.

