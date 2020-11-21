GeekDad Daily Deal: Refurbished 9.7″ Apple iPad 4

Today’s Daily Deal is a staple in many, many households and probably needs no introduction. Our Refurbished 9.7″ Apple iPad 4 sports Retina display, a 5-megapixel camera, and 10-hour battery life. It also features multi-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4, and enough RAM to surf the web comfortably. Plus, it’s an Apple iPad; need I say more? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



