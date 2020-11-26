2020 Holiday Gift Guide – Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Like all good geeks, we love a bargain. Here are a few of our picks this year.

Glorious Black Friday Cyber Monday

Suggested By: Anton

Mfg: Glorious PC

Price: $65-$95

Purchase: Glorious Black Friday Cyber Monday

Glorious PC offers good quality mechanical keyboards with many switch options. They also have a couple models of extremely lightweight gaming mice. They have a few bundles up for deep discount starting at 11pm Nov 26.



Nintendo Switch Bundle With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Nintendo

Price: $299.99

Purchase: Nintendo Switch Bundle With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Online Membership

While it was practically impossible to track down during the early months of the pandemic lockdown, the Nintendo Switch has once again returned to store shelves just in time for the holidays! Best of all, a new Black Friday bundle gives you everything you need to get the most out of Nintendo’s hybrid handheld/console in one affordable package. For the standard Switch MSRP of $299.99, you get not only the system but also a download code for family-favorite racer Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online service.



Secretlab 2020 and NAPA Series Gaming Chairs

Suggested By: Paul Benson

Mfg: Secretlab

Price: $349 to $699

Purchase: Secretlab 2020 and NAPA Series Gaming Chairs

If you’ve been wanting to pick up one of Secretlab’s gaming chairs for a loved one (including yourself!) now’s the perfect time. You can get $70 off the Secretlab 2020 Series, which is normally priced between $419 and $559, or $100 off the Secretlab NAPA Series, which normally run between $749 and $799 and are made with black NAPA leather.

Secretlab chairs come in three sizes: the Omega, the Titan, and the Titan XL. There are many different designs available, including ones from Batman, Game of Thrones, World of Warcraft, and League of Legends.



Svaha Clothing

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Svaha

Price: $5 to $60

Purchase: Svaha Clothing

Svaha has clothes for the geek at heart. With everything from science to humanities, there’s something for every geek. Skirts, leggings, kid’s clothing, scarves, make-up bags, t-shirts, and more. Use code CYBERMONDAY for an additional 45% off on all sale eligible items and get a free gift!



Inklings

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Inklings

Price: BOGO $19.99

Purchase: Inklings

Inklings bring a child’s imagination to life with cute gender neutral stuffed animals and corresponding book for younger readers. Black Friday week, Inklings are buy one get one at Target stores nationwide.



Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks at Amazon

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Wizards of the Coast

Price: $19.99-$91.87

Purchase: Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks at Amazon

One of Amazon’s best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals is already available now. Their “Get 3 for the price of 2” sale (I guess buy-2-get-1-free had too many hyphens?) includes a number of must-haves—from movies and television to games and books—especially for the D&D gamers among us. You can find older adventure modules and guidebooks (like Sword Coast Adventurers’ Guide, The Rise of Tiamat, and Horde of the Dragon Queen) for around $20 a pop, with more recent additions like the Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount and Acquisitions Incorporated coming in at $25 and $31 respectively. Plus, if you buy three, your cheapest book’s free!



Cosplay patterns and accessories

Suggested By: Will James

Mfg: Sionnach Studios

Price: $2-$300

Purchase: Cosplay patterns and accessories

Sionnach Studios has a wide variety of patterns, 3D printable files, DIY kits, and even finished props to help you with your cosplay and costuming needs, and EVERYTHING is on sale for 20% off for Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

