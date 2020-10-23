WCP: Revisiting ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Can a movie be underrated and forgettable at the same time?

Jake + Mitch take time to re-visit the second installment of the Marc Webb Spider-Man universe with fresh eyes. Because a movie with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone has to be good right? Well, yes… and no. There’s certainly no shortage of stuff to unpack with this bloated title:

Are Garfield + Stone the best leading duo?

Where does this movie go wrong?

Where do we stand on Foxx’s Electro and his reported return?

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has a complicated legacy, but ultimately, it gets more right than it does wrong. Definitely worth a rewatch.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



