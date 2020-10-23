WCP: Revisiting ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Comic Books Movies Podcasts
Mitchell Roush0

Can a movie be underrated and forgettable at the same time?

Jake + Mitch take time to re-visit the second installment of the Marc Webb Spider-Man universe with fresh eyes. Because a movie with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone has to be good right? Well, yes… and no. There’s certainly no shortage of stuff to unpack with this bloated title:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has a complicated legacy, but ultimately, it gets more right than it does wrong. Definitely worth a rewatch.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:14 — 45.1MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

HOSTS:  @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GBBP Unplugged 6: ‘Deadpool’ & Greg LaSalle

Jamie Greene

Review – The Batman’s Grave #6: Death in the Halls

Ray Goldfield

Review – Pearl #3: A Chaotic Night Out

Ray Goldfield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *