WCP: Revisiting ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Can a movie be underrated and forgettable at the same time?
Jake + Mitch take time to re-visit the second installment of the Marc Webb Spider-Man universe with fresh eyes. Because a movie with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone has to be good right? Well, yes… and no. There’s certainly no shortage of stuff to unpack with this bloated title:
- Are Garfield + Stone the best leading duo?
- Where does this movie go wrong?
- Where do we stand on Foxx’s Electro and his reported return?
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has a complicated legacy, but ultimately, it gets more right than it does wrong. Definitely worth a rewatch.
HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush
