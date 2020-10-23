GeekDad Daily Deal: The Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle

Start your programing journey with today’s Daily Deal, the Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle. Each of the six courses is an hour long and gets you going in a different programming language. Choose from C++, CSS, HTML, Java, JavaScript, Python, or just learn all of them. After all, they’re just an hour long. But, when you’re done get to work, we want to see what great ideas you come up with. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



