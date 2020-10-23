GeekDad Daily Deal: The Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Start your programing journey with today’s Daily Deal, the Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle. Each of the six courses is an hour long and gets you going in a different programming language. Choose from C++, CSS, HTML, Java, JavaScript, Python, or just learn all of them. After all, they’re just an hour long. But, when you’re done get to work, we want to see what great ideas you come up with. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 061216

Save on the Ultimate Portable Battery, and littleBits Electronics Kits – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 091718 hard drive enclosure

Geek Daily Deals Sep. 17, 2018: USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Dock With Cloning for $19

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: The Ultimate Google Analytics Mastery Bundle

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *