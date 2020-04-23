Geek Daily Deals April 23 2020: Ink Refill Cartridges for HP 564-Compatible Printers for $18

Printing more at home these days? You need to refill your HP printer ink with these XL-sized cartridges – 2 x 5-packs for just $18 today!
GPC Image Compatible Ink Cartridge Replacement for HP 564XL 564 XL to use with DeskJet 3520 3522 Officejet 4620 Photosmart 5520 6510 6515 6520 7520 7525 D7560 (Black Cyan Magenta Yellow,10-Pack) :
- 1. GPC Image 10 Pack 564XL Compatible Ink Cartridges Replacement for HP 564 Ink Cartridge.
- 2. Includes: (4) 564XL Black/ (2) 564XL Cyan/ (2) 564XL Magenta/ (2) 564XL Yellow + (1) User Guide
- 3. Estimated page yield: 550 Pages per (1) 564XL Black ink cartridge/ 750 Pages per (1) 564XL Color cartridge.
- 4. Compatible With HP Officejet 4620 4622, DeskJet 3520 3521 3522 3525 3526, Photosmart Premium C309A C410A C310A C510 B209 B210 Series, Photosmart BB550 C3640 C6350 C6380 D5445 D5460 D7560 5510 5511 5512 5514 5515 5520 5522 5524 5525 6510 6512 6515 6520 6525 7510 7515 7520 7525, Photosmart B8553 B8558 C5300 C5324 C5370 C5373 C5380 C5383 C5388 C5390 C5393 C6300 B8500 B8550 C6324 C6340 C6375 C6383 C6388 D5400 D5463 D5468 D7500 D7560 Printer.
- 5. Our cartridges deliver quality printing, give you vivid and natural prints.
