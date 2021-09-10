GeekDad Daily Deal: mbeat PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player

The old is new again with today’s Daily Deal, the mbeat PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player. Featuring a full-sized platter for all your old LPs, this turntable connects the past with the future by linking to your computer, speakers, or headphones using Bluetooth. It comes re-fitted and aligned for clean, clear audio bliss. And, provided you still have enough old vinyl albums, this vintage throwback will keep you entertained for hours. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



