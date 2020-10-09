Time Is Running Out on the Origins Game Table YouStarter

Gaming Tabletop Games
Paul Benson0

Want to get a great board gaming table for 40% off the regular price including free shipping? And win a bonus neoprene playmat? Time is running out fast…

The Origins Game Table

I originally reviewed the Origins Game Table back in August. Not long after, Game Theory Tables launched their YouStarter campaign, a group buy launch opportunity to purchase your own table at 40% off the regular price.

There’s now less than two weeks left in the campaign, so time is almost up to take advantage of this great deal. There are still a few slots left in the 2nd wave of the campaign, so if you go to the Game Theory Table YouStarter page now, you can not only get a fantastic price on the Origins Game Table, but it will be on its way to you in January 2021.

Want a Free Playmat?

Game Theory Tables is also giving away two free stitched neoprene playmats to GeekDad readers. One of those playmats is only for YouStarter backers, so if you’re buying a table, you’ve just doubled your chances to win when you enter the drawing. You can enter below or on the original post.

Game Theory Tables Playmat Giveaway
Address
City
State/Province
Zip/Postal
Country
YouStarter backer? *
Winners will be chosen at random. Only one entry person. Entrant must be 18 years of age or older. Contest only available to residents of the continental United States. Data collected will be used for contacting winners only. I understand the restrictions and certify I meet the restrictions.
Sending
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Millennium Blades

Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup

Jonathan H. Liu

Ruckus: The Goblin Army Game

GeekMom

Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending May 8, 2020

Rob Huddleston

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *