Review – Justice League Dark #27: Last Sacrifices

Justice League Dark #27 – Ram V, Writer; Amancay Nahuelpan, Artist; June Chung, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: I’m not sure what the future holds for Justice League Dark as Future State approaches and the DCU gets ready for what’s sure to be another massive retooling. But if this is the final arc of the series as we know it, Ram V and Amancay Nahuelpan are taking it out with a bang. When we last left off, the final showdown against the Upside-Down Man had begun and John Constantine had seemingly sacrificed himself. He’s still clinging to life as this issue begins, but not for long and he’s far from the only character to make a sacrifice in this battle. It starts with Wonder Woman heading back to the beginning of this title’s run and the battle with Circe, as she visits her old enemy in the limbo Circe has created for herself and gets her to give back the power of Hecate for one last battle. It’s rare to see Circe display vulnerability and humanity, and that helps sell just how high the stakes are in this arc.

The Upside-Down Man has been a terrifying enemy since the start, but the heroes haven’t faced him on his turf before, and from the beginning of this issue it’s clear they’re in over their heads. One hero after another makes a desperate move to slow the monster down, from Swamp Thing sacrificing his body to seed the Dark Multiverse with new life, to Khalid pushing the powers of Fate beyond their limit. And it’s still not enough. The return of an unexpected hero to take on the mantle and make a final gesture gives reason for optimism and is probably the most affecting scene of the issue, but it’s still one move short, and it’s Zatanna who steps up as the issue ends and realizes what she has to do – making an unspeakable sacrifice that leads to a genuinely disturbing last-page visual. Both Ram V and Amancay Nahuelpan are living up to this series’ horror reputation, and it’s hard to see how all this can be resolved in only one more issue.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

