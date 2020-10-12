Geek Daily Deals October 12 2020: Get to Work With This Tacklife Cordless Circular Saw for $56!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

TACKLIFE Circular Saw with Metal Handle, 6 Blades(4-3/4″ & 4-1/2”), Laser Guide, 5.8A, Max Cutting Depth 1-11/16” (90°), 1-3/8” (45°), Ideal for Wood, Soft Metal, Tile and Plastic Cuts – TCS115A :

Get it for $56 today!

See all the Tacklife tools on sale!

➤Patented Metal Handle Design, Release Your Hands!

➤METAL HANDLE & LASER DESIGN: Comes with a unique metal handle, which helps to reduce fatigue for one-hand working, offering stronger clamping force to make the cutting more stable. Easy and quick to install and disassemble by rotating the handle without any auxiliary tools. The laser guide ensures a professional and precise cutting line, convenient for cutting.

➤POWERFUL MOTOR & 6 BLADES: Features a 5. 8 Amps copper motor to deliver full-size performance at 3, 500 rpm, making cut wood, plastics, plaster board, PVC pipe, tile with ease. 6 Blades: 2x24T TCT(120mm) for wood cuts/ 2x60T HSS(115mm) for wood and soft metal cuts/ 2pcs grit diamond blade(115mm) for tile cuts, extending the applications of the compact circular saw.

➤FLEXIBLE 90° & 45° BEVEL CUTTING: Easy-set depth scaled gauge lever allows the cutting depth up to 1-11/16 inches(42. 9mm) at 90°; The bevel capacity at 45° is 1-3/8 inches (34. 9mm), you can decide your bevel cutting angle freely from 0° to 45°. Left-sided blade design for great cut-line visibility. A parallel guide attachment ensures straight, precise cuts easily and quickly.

➤SAFETY DESIGN & ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The double protection switch prevents the machine from accidentally opening, promises a safer cutting job. Motor postposition separates the front and rear gravity, promises a stable operation; Optimized ergonomic slim grip provides ease and less fatigue to one-handed operation.