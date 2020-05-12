GeekDad Daily Deal: CINEMOOD 360

Step into a world of interactive experience with today’s Daily Deal, CINEMOOD 360. Designed to be a stand-alone projection unit, this handheld device supports 360-degree video and features Virtual Reality games and educational content. CINEMOOD 360 can run for up to 5 hours on a charge and easily connects to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to give you access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Youtube, AmebaTV, and Moolt. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

