GeekDad Daily Deal: SparkMaker 3D Printer Starter Bundle

Bring your imagination to life with today’s Daily Deal, the SparkMaker 3D Printer Starter Bundle. This fun printer forms creations up to 3.9″x2.2″x0.5″ (9.9×5.6×1.27cm) using photosensitive resin. It works without the need to be configured to a computer since it supports SD cards that you pre-load with your designs. And this bundle also includes three different color resins as well as other equipment for forming your creations. Start making cool stuff by checking out more details and clicking the link above.

