An Apology From GeekDad’s Editors

We know many people have been upset by an article that was published on GeekDad several months ago regarding the Dreamworks show She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The article was published in good faith based on sources that the author believed were trustworthy; however, much of the information presented in it has since turned out not to be true. We sincerely apologize for any pain or anxiety the article has caused anyone.

The author of the article is no longer writing for GeekDad, and, as all of our writers maintain their own copyrights, at his request we will not republish it. We did not wish to leave the link to the article going nowhere, though, and we felt that an explanation and apology was called for. We will be taking steps to help ensure a similar incident does not occur in the future. Thank you.

—The Editors and Publisher of GeekDad

