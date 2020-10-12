Conquer the Shadowlands with the Secretlab ‘World of Warcraft’ Gaming Chairs

With the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, on the horizon, Secretlab debuts two new gaming chairs.

World of Warcraft Edition Chairs

Having previously teamed up with Blizzard with the Overwatch and D.Va Edition chairs, Secretlab introduces the first officially-licensed World of Warcraft gaming chairs. Appropriately, there are two chairs: one for the Horde, and one for the Alliance.

From the press release:

The Secretlab Alliance Edition chair is upholstered in dark blue PRIME™ 2.0 PU leather and embellished with gold trimmings, royal braid motifs, and cream accents, evoking the opulence of Stormwind City, capital of the Alliance. Horde loyalists will appreciate the black and red leatherette of the Secretlab Horde Edition seat, which features the Horde banner draped over the rear, framed by the barbed spikes similar to those lining the rooftops of Orgrimmar. The Secretlab World of Warcraft Alliance and Horde Edition chairs are equipped with all the features of the award-winning Secretlab 2020 Series. Engineered for all-day comfort and personalized ergonomic support, they will keep players comfortably seated for the duration of their gaming sessions as they compete to be the first in the world to defeat Sire Denathrius in Castle Nathria, the first raid of Shadowlands.

The World of Warcraft Alliance and Horde chairs are now available to order from the Secretlab website.

