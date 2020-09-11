WCP: Revisiting ‘Batman Returns’

Remember when Tim Burton made comic book movies?

To kick-off Batman Month, Jake + Mitch revisit the early ’90s landmark, Batman Returns. Because there’s really no better way to dive into Gotham City than by relishing the collective talents of Keaton, Pfeiffer, DeVito, and Walken.

Along the way, the guys hit a few questions:

Equal parts fun, absurd, and emo Moses story, one thing is certain among everything else—this one goes hard… and we are here for it.

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

