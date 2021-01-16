WCP: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ – Good or Problematic?

Well, we traveled back to the ’80s and a lot happened.

Jake + Mitch dish on the latest DCEU film, Wonder Woman 1984. Despite the whirlwind of Twitter noise surrounding the flick, the guys seek to answer one looming question: Is WW84 a good movie or a problematic one?

Because with the first installment setting the tone, expectations this time around were sky-high. Along the way they also hit a few key topics:

Have Pedro Pascal + Kristen Wiig elevated comic book camp into an art form?

Just how bad was Diana’s character regression?

How will we view this movie three years later?

True to form, there’s never a shortage of stuff to unpack when the DC canon is involved. This one, amidst all the vibrant colors, had its fair share of issues too.

