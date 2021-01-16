WCP: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ – Good or Problematic?

Well, we traveled back to the ’80s and a lot happened.
Jake + Mitch dish on the latest DCEU film, Wonder Woman 1984. Despite the whirlwind of Twitter noise surrounding the flick, the guys seek to answer one looming question: Is WW84 a good movie or a problematic one?
Because with the first installment setting the tone, expectations this time around were sky-high. Along the way they also hit a few key topics:
- Have Pedro Pascal + Kristen Wiig elevated comic book camp into an art form?
- Just how bad was Diana’s character regression?
- How will we view this movie three years later?
True to form, there’s never a shortage of stuff to unpack when the DC canon is involved. This one, amidst all the vibrant colors, had its fair share of issues too.
HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush
